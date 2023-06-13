Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 990 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,641,000 after buying an additional 368,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Howard Willome John bought 2,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.66 per share, for a total transaction of $197,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $894,741 in the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.0 %

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

NYSE:CFR opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

