Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,216,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,807,000 after buying an additional 253,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,480,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 633,546 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,017 shares of company stock worth $9,397,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

