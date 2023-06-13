Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after buying an additional 680,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,405,000 after purchasing an additional 614,913 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,789,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 891,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 324,890 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 850,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after buying an additional 320,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $76.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

