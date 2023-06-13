Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

