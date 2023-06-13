Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 279.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

