Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.44. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.