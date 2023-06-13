Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in AerCap by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in AerCap by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

AerCap Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AER opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

