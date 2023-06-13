Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,176,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

NYSE:LMT opened at $459.89 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.84. The company has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

