Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $574,000 Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QLD stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

