Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 610.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 269,900 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 59,950 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $118.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

