Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,158 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLMN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $33,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,389,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,859,000 after buying an additional 2,863,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 1,786,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 5,355,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,617,000 after buying an additional 1,296,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Philip Woodlief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLMN shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.69 and a beta of 1.53. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.