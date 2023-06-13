Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $651,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

