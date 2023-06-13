Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $671,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,264,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,046,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,255,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

