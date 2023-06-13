Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $700,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUK opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.