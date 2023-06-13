Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $752,000 Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 69,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

