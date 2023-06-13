Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $780,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

