Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $213.36 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $125.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.13 and a 200-day moving average of $204.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

