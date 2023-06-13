Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after buying an additional 369,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,458,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,101,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,967,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $83.74.

Insider Activity at Graco

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,138,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.