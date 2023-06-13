Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $851,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 977.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $130.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

