Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Hasbro Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $86.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

