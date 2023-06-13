Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $149.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

