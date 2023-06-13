Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,697,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after acquiring an additional 717,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,897,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,431,000 after acquiring an additional 54,609 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after acquiring an additional 334,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 140,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after acquiring an additional 670,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

