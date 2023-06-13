Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,502,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,612,000 after buying an additional 2,258,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,883 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,366,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after purchasing an additional 744,971 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 560,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 412,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

