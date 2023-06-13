Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

