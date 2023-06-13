Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 3,153 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

NYSE CTLT opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

