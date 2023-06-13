Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 602 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.