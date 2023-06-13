Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 942 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,002,000 after purchasing an additional 505,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,439,000 after purchasing an additional 208,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,084,000 after purchasing an additional 160,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,137,000 after purchasing an additional 104,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUI opened at $132.22 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day moving average of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Further Reading

