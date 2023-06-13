Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $32.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Avantor’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

