Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,459,000 after buying an additional 5,995,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of INTC opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $137.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

