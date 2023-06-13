Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.78. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

