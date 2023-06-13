Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $78.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.