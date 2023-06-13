Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 217 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of REGN opened at $754.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $773.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

