Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 295 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Fund LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 10,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

LPL Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $196.73 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

