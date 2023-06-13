Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,518 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $82.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $74.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.