Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,840 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

