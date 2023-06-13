Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 4,487 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEFS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,434,190,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance

CEFS opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Announces Dividend

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

