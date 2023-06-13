Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 900 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 981.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -40.14%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

