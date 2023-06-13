Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 759.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 139,668 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 207,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 459,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 250,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.2 %

WMG stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.60. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

