Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000.

Get Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF alerts:

Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:DALT opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.87.

About Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF

The Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (DALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds utilizing a tactical approach to four asset classes: equity, fixed income, commodities, and alternatives with the goal of capital growth and income over full market cycles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.