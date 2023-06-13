Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 298,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $185.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.68.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

