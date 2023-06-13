Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $453.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $453.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

