Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Up 2,350.0% in May

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 2,350.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHAA. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 54,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter.

JHAA opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0185 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

