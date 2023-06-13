Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Lessened by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after buying an additional 167,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,329,000 after buying an additional 105,712 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.0 %

ODFL stock opened at $306.14 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.70 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.