Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 2,905.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,734 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 277,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 144,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 349,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Omnicell Price Performance

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.85, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $125.17.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $290.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.89 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

