Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303,521 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $243,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.07.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.