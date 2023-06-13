Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 156,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Apple by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 703,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $91,395,000 after acquiring an additional 128,117 shares in the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 32,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 353,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,886,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $184.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

