Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $128.39 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,353 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $128,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $331.85 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $338.56. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.71 and a 200-day moving average of $271.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.