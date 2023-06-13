Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,386,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,956 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Pentair were worth $255,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Pentair by 11,828.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 869,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after acquiring an additional 862,516 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,337,000 after acquiring an additional 627,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

