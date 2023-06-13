Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Director Purchases $32,000.00 in Stock

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) Director Ian Mcwalter acquired 50,000 shares of Peraso stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,211.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peraso Stock Performance

Shares of PRSO stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. Peraso Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 79.07% and a negative net margin of 174.52%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Peraso Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peraso

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Peraso from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peraso by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peraso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peraso by 60.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Peraso

(Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.

Featured Stories

