Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Perrigo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,913,000 after purchasing an additional 690,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Perrigo by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,916,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,519,000 after purchasing an additional 736,870 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRGO opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

